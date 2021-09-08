Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips on higher supply outlook ahead of official data

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday, weighed by expectations of a rise in August supply ahead of official data, although firmer rival oils capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 5 ringgit, or 0.11%, to 4,385 ringgit a tonne, after rising for four straight days.

The contract closed at a near two-week high in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Association on Tuesday estimated August production to have risen 12.3% from the month before to 1.71 million tonnes, according to traders.

* That is in line with a Reuters survey last week, pegging an 11% jump in August production and a 16% rise in inventories. The market is awaiting the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to release official data on Friday.

* MPOB on Tuesday cut its outlook for Malaysia's 2021 palm oil production and stockpile due to a pandemic-induced labour shortage that has hammered yields of the versatile palm fruit.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.7%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1400 US JOLTS Job Openings July

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

