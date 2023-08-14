VEGOILS-Palm oil slips for third session; rising exports cap losses

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday for a third straight session, weighed by a decline in rival oil prices, although higher exports limited declines.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 6 ringgit, or 0.16% to 3,711 ringgit ($804.81) per metric ton during early trade.

Easing Dalian palm futures, correction in crude oil prices, and a downward momentum in cash market prices of Black Sea sunflower oil and South American soy oil has resulted in lower palm prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"However, stronger August 1-10 palm oil export performance and the weaker ringgit seen keeping the flocks together for Malaysian palm oil futures," he added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose between 5.9% and 17.5% from Aug. 1-10, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed on Thursday.

Uncertainties in Black Sea regions are still injecting volatility and indecisiveness into the global vegetable oil markets, Bagani added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.34%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.57%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices eased as concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from OPEC+ output cuts. O/R

Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.6110 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Varun H K)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.