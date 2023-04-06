VEGOILS-Palm oil slips for third session ahead of MPOB data

Commodities

       KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures eased on Friday, extending a two-day decline ahead of
key data, although the contract is set for a weekly rise buoyed
by expectations of tightening supply.    
    The benchmark palm oil contract  for June delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 2 ringgit, or
0.05%, to 3,821 ringgit ($868.41) a tonne during early trade.
    For the week, palm has risen 1.5% so far, advancing for a
second consecutive week. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Investors are awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)
data due on Monday to determine further price direction. 
    * A Reuters' survey ahead of MPOB data forecast Malaysia's
palm oil inventories tumbling to an eight-month low of 1.77
million tonnes at end-March, as exports soared ahead of the
month of Ramadan.
    * Dalian's most-active soyoil contract  eased 0.7%,
while its palm oil contract  fell 0.7%. The Chicago
Board of Trade  was closed for a public holiday.
    * Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    * Oil prices were little changed on Thursday but posted a
third weekly gain as markets weighed further production cuts
targeted by OPEC+ and falling U.S. oil inventories against fears
about the global economic outlook. [O/R]
    * Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option
for biodiesel feedstock. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks reversed an earlier sell-off to close higher
on Thursday, and Treasury yields steadied, as investors digested
weak labor market data ahead of a U.S. jobs report, seeking
signs the Federal Reserve could pause on rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]
   
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145  China    Caixin Services PMI        Mar
    0430  India    Cash Reserve Ratio             
    0600  Germany  Industrial Output          Feb
    0600  UK       Halifax House Prices       Mar
    0830  UK       All Sector PMI             Mar
    0830  UK       S&P Global/CIPS Cons PMI   Mar
    1230  US       Initial Jobless Claims     weekly
    


($1 = 4.4000 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
 ((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))
 
