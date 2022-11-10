Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips for third day as China's COVID policy weighs

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 10, 2022 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a third session on Thursday, hitting a 10-day low, tracking losses in rival edible oils as China's stringent COVID-19 policies hurt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 79 ringgit, or 1.88%, to 4,119 ringgit ($876.38) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since Nov. 1.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of October expanded 3.7% to a three-year high of 2.4 million tonnes from prior month, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed during the midday break.

Exports from the world's second-largest producer during Nov. 1-10 rose 12.7% to 420,477 tonnes from the same period in October, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 2.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support at 4,177 ringgit a tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,994-4,072 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters
