VEGOILS-Palm oil slips for second day on rising supply outlook

Updates at 0544 GMT

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second day on Monday, weighed by a strengthening ringgit and expectations of a rise in October inventory and output.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 34 ringgit, or 0.9%, to 3,734 ringgit ($800.94) by the midday break.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 1.35% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

"Prices also cooled down due to higher than estimated production forecasts for Malaysian palm oil during October," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association has pegged a 7.13% increase in October production, Bagani said.

Investors are also awaiting the board's supply and demand data due on Friday.

Stockpiles at the end of October were at their highest since May 2019, as higher production outpaced growing exports and boosted inventories during the month, a Reuters survey showed last Friday.

Global palm oil output is likely to drop next year due to the impact from the El Nino weather pattern while demand from the edible oil and energy sectors is set to grow, supporting prices, leading industry analysts said on Friday.

Top producer Indonesia's output is seen dropping at least a million metric tons next year, while output from rival Malaysia is seen unchanged, analyst Dorab Mistrysaid.

Indonesia's domestic palm oil consumption for biodiesel will exceed consumption for food for the first time in 2023, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Friday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.6620 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.