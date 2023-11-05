VEGOILS-Palm oil slips for second day on rising stocks outlook

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second day on Monday, weighed by a strengthening ringgit and expectations for October inventories to rise.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 38 ringgit, or 1.01%, to 3,730 ringgit ($799.06) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 1.23% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Investors are awaiting the Malaysian palm oil board's supply and demand data due on Friday.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of October were at their highest since May 2019, as higher production overshadowed growing exports and boosted inventories during the month, a Reuters survey showed last Friday.

* Global palm oil output is likely to drop next year due to the impact from the El Nino weather pattern while demand from the edible oil and energy sectors is set to grow, supporting prices, leading industry analysts said on Friday.

* Indonesia's domestic palm oil consumption for biodiesel will exceed its consumption for food for the first time in 2023, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said at an industry conference on Friday.

* Palm oil output from the world's top producer Indonesia is seen dropping at least a million metric tons next year, while output from rival Malaysia is seen unchanged, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.22%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.06%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday after markets moved to price in earlier rate cuts in the United States and Europe, bullish wagers that will be tested by a swarm of central bank speakers this week. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.6680 ringgit)

