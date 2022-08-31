VEGOILS-Palm oil slips as Indonesia lowers thresholds on export levies

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday, tracking weaker rival oils, after top producer Indonesia lowered the thresholds for its levies on shipments of the commodity.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 16 ringgit, or 0.39%, to 4,125 ringgit a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The new levies by Indonesia will come into effect on Nov. 1, marking an end to several months where the country waived the tariffs to encourage shipments amid a glut in domestic stock.

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price at $929.66 per tonne for Sept. 1-15 period, putting the export tax lower than previously expected at $74 per tonne.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August rose 1.6% to 1,299,116 tonnes from July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. [nAZN0HI37G[

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil is poised to break a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne, and fall towards 3,857 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks slid and the dollar spiked, as investors greeted September by selling everything that was not nailed down after a month battered by concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Aug

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI Aug

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI Aug

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg Final PMI Fnl Aug

0900 EU Unemployment Rate July

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Aug

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

