VEGOILS-Palm oil slips after two-day climb, weak ringgit supports

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

August 16, 2023 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday after hitting a 12-day high in the previous session, but the contract was range-bound as a declining ringgit supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,843 ringgit ($827.52) a metric ton in the early trade, after a two-day climb.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.37% against the dollar, turning the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise to 3,943 ringgit per metric ton, as it has climbed above a neutral range of 3,778 ringgit to 3,861 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street ended Wednesday lower and oil continued a slide as concerns over more Federal Reserve rate hikes and China's laggard economy weighed on investors. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rate July

0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA June

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Aug

($1 = 4.6440 ringgit)

tech https://tmsnrt.rs/3KJ1wnu

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
