VEGOILS-Palm oil slips after two-day climb, weak ringgit supports

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday after hitting a 12-day high in the previous session, but the contract was range-bound as a declining ringgit supported sentiment.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,843 ringgit ($827.52) a metric ton in the early trade, after a two-day climb.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.37% against the dollar, turning the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Palm oil may rise to 3,943 ringgit per metric ton, as it has climbed above a neutral range of 3,778 ringgit to 3,861 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street ended Wednesday lower and oil continued a slide as concerns over more Federal Reserve rate hikes and China's laggard economy weighed on investors. MKTS/GLOB
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rate July
0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA June
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Aug
($1 = 4.6440 ringgit)
tech https://tmsnrt.rs/3KJ1wnu
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)
((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.