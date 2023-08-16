VEGOILS-Palm oil slips after two-day climb, weak ringgit supports

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday after hitting a 12-day high in the previous session, but the contract was range-bound as a declining ringgit supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,843 ringgit ($827.52) a metric ton in the early trade, after a two-day climb.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.37% against the dollar, turning the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise to 3,943 ringgit per metric ton, as it has climbed above a neutral range of 3,778 ringgit to 3,861 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street ended Wednesday lower and oil continued a slide as concerns over more Federal Reserve rate hikes and China's laggard economy weighed on investors. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rate July

0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA June

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Aug

($1 = 4.6440 ringgit)

