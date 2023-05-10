VEGOILS-Palm oil slips after five-session climb, MPOB data in focus

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Wednesday, but a Malaysian Palm Oil Board report, published during the midday break and showing a deeper-than-expected cut in April production and stockpiles, may fuel prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 18 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 3,789 ringgit ($854.34) a tonne by the midday break, after closing at a one-month high in the previous session.

Malaysia's end-April palm oil inventories fell 10.54% from the month before to 1.5 million tonnes, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data released during the break.

However, exports from Malaysia during May 1-10 rose 10% from the month before to 355,380 tonnes, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

In related oils, Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total 4.5 million to 4.7 million tonnes in the 2022/23 September-August season and up to 6 million tonnes in 2023/24 as farmers plan to increase crop area, the sunoil producers' association said on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.01%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support of 3,716 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the next support of 3,634 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

