VEGOILS-Palm oil slips 1% on fears of rising production

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1% on Thursday after an industry group estimated a jump in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 40 ringgit, or 1.16%, to 3,406 ringgit ($817.96) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Association forecast crude palm oil production during June 1-20 rose 15% from the month before, traders said on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,506 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,602 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand and on doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0645 France Business Climate Mfg June

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New June

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New June

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New June

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate June

1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp June

1230 US Durable Goods May

1230 US GDP Final Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly

0640 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will deliver a

speech at an annual meeting of the credit union association

1100 Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes

the minutes of the meeting

($1 = 4.1640 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

