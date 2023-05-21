VEGOILS-Palm oil slides over 2% on lacklustre demand, weaker rivals

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2% on Monday, surrendering the previous session's gains, as subdued demand and losses in rival edible oils weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 78 ringgit, or 2.24%, to 3,403 ringgit ($767.31) a tonne during early trade, down for a fifth session in six.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-20 rose 1.6% from the earlier corresponding month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 2.9%.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.9%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a support of 3,418 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards the 3,344-3,363 ringgit range, Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks and Wall Street futures slipped on Monday as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations approached crunch time after stalling last week, while lingering banking fears and fresh geopolitical worries capped sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y May

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash May

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

