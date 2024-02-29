VEGOILS-Palm oil set for weekly gain on stronger rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, and were set for a weekly gain, as the contract tracked strength in rival vegetable oils on the Dalian and Chicago Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 7 ringgit, or 0.18%, at 3,977 ringgit ($839.92) per metric ton in the morning trade. The futures have gained 3.35% so far this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DBYcv1 was up 1.37%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.26%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 increased 0.29%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February fell 14% to 1,106,054 metric tons from 1,286,509 metric tons shipped during January, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.

* According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, it fell 18.5% to 1,000,348 tons from 1,227,101 tons shipped during January.

* Indonesia plans to lower its crude palm oil reference price for the March 1-31 period to $798.90 and keep the export tax and levy at $33 and $85 per ton, respectively.

* Indonesia's palm oil output this year is expected to rise by 5% year-on-year to 57.6 million tons, while export is expected to stagnate at 32 million to 33 million tons, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association said.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei hit a fresh record high, buoyed by the bounce on Wall Street as a key U.S. inflation reading was in line with expectations, while markets elsewhere in Asia were more subdued on China's still-uncertain economic outlook. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose and were set to end the week modestly higher as talks over a potential ceasefire in Gaza were further complicated by the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians waiting for an aid delivery. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb

0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Feb

0700 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Feb

0850 France HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb

0855 Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb

0900 EU HCOB Mfg Final PMI Feb

0930 UK S&P Global Mfg PMI Feb

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Feb

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T MM, YY Feb

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Jan

1445 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Feb

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Feb

($1 = 4.7350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.