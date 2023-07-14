VEGOILS-Palm oil set for weekly gain on Dalian strength, bargain-buying

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures made a modest recovery on Friday, and were set for a third consecutive weekly gain, as the strength in rival edible oils countered a firmer ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 29 ringgit, or 0.8%, to 3,894 ringgit ($862.08) a metric ton by the midday break.

Palm has risen 1.6% so far this week.

"Palm was higher after giving up hefty gains yesterday, buoyed by higher bean oil and some bargain-buying as positive sentiment from export demand feed the buying momentum, though gains were tempered by renewed strength in the local currency," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Malaysia has maintained its August export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, top producer Indonesia is planning to set its crude palm oil reference price higher at $791.02 per metric ton for July 16-31, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Wednesday, making it less competitive against Malaysian palm oil.

In related oils, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that U.S. farmers will harvest massive crops of both corn and soybeans this year, boosting the supply base despite drought conditions stressing plants during early stages of development.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 jumped 2.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 hiked 1.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 inched up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, appreciated 1.53% against the dollar and hit its highest level since May 18 earlier in the session. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

($1 = 4.5170 ringgit)

(Reporting by Carman chew)

