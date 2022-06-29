VEGOILS-Palm oil set for steepest monthly decline since 2008 financial crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Thursday ahead of June export data, but worries over declining shipments and rising production set the contract for its biggest monthly slump since the 2008 financial crisis.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,915 ringgit ($1,116.54) a tonne during early trade.

For the month, the contract plunged 22%, its sharpest drop since October 2008.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyors are expected to release estimates for June exports later in the day. Traders are expecting shipments to remain weak amid top producer Indonesia's push to boost exports.

* Industry groups have so far pegged a double-digit growth in production this month, although temporary mill closures in some parts of Malaysia due to declining palm prices may hurt output.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.02%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a support at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from the recent low of 4,493 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were ending a rough quarter in a sombre mood on Thursday amid fears central banks' cure for inflation will end up sickening the global economy, though it is proving to be a fillip for the safe-haven dollar and government bonds. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI June

0600 UK GDP QQ, YY Q1

0600 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY June

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY June

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA June

0900 EU Unemployment Rate May

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.4020 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

