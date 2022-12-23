VEGOILS-Palm oil set for second weekly loss on weak demand

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Friday in subdued trade ahead of a long weekend, setting it on course for a second weekly decline due to poor demand and weaker rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slumped 49 ringgit, or 1.26%, to 3,849 ringgit a tonne during early trade.

For the week, the contract has declined 1.76% so far.

A lack of fresh demand from key destination China due to a spike in COVID-19 infections and palm oil inventories swelling to multi-year highs is adding further pressure to the contract, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

China's abrupt abandonment of its zero-COVID policy in the face of protests and a widening outbreak has left the world's most populous nation scrambling to avert a collapse of its public health system, and denting demand for commodities.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%.

In Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, production is expected to slump as flooding across the country disrupt harvesting activities and hit supply lines.

But production estimates for Dec 1-20 by several industry groups did not show a significate decline that the market had initially anticipated, Bagani said.

In top producer Indonesia, palm oil exports in 2022 are estimated at 34.67 million tonnes, down from last year's 37.78 million tonnes, partly due to a temporary export stoppage in April, the chief executive of its palm oil fund (BPDPKS) said on Thursday.

The gradual easing of Indonesia's export restrictions would see shipments return to normal at around 36 million tonnes to 38 million tonnes in 2023, he said.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Dec. 26 for Christmas holidays and will resume trading on Dec. 27.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,806 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into 3,721-3,762 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

