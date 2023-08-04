News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm oil set for second weekly decline as higher inventories weigh

August 04, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday after hitting a one-month closing low, although forecast of higher stocks weighed on the contract and set it on course for a second weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 38 ringgit, or 0.99%, to 3,862 ringgit ($849.54) a metric ton by the midday break.

For the week, the contract has declined 3.6% so far.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on Aug. 10.

The United States would continue to do "whatever is necessary" to ensure Russia can freely export food if there was a revival of a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 up 1.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,943 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 3,983-4,045 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5460 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

