VEGOILS-Palm oil set for second monthly loss on larger Indonesian supply

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked down on Friday as traders factored in larger supply from top producer Indonesia, setting the contract on course for a second monthly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 2 ringgit, or 0.06%, to 3,453 ringgit ($774.91) a tonne during early trade.

The contract fell for a sixth straight session to hit its lowest since Oct. 4.

For the month, palm is on course for an 8.1% decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia will lower its mandatory domestic sales threshold for palm oil producers to 300,000 tonnes a month starting in May, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday, allowing more shipments of the widely used oil to leave the country.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may fall to 3,407 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave C, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks rallied on Friday as strong corporate earnings helped lift sentiment even as worries over economic weakness lingered, while investors also awaited a policy decision from the Bank of Japan. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0530 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q1

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY April

0645 France Producer Prices YY March

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA April

0800 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA Q1

0900 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ Q1

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY April

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY April

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM March

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY March

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY March

1230 US Employment Costs Q1

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final April

EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in

Stockholm

during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European

Union

($1 = 4.4560 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oPT39W

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.