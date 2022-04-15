VEGOILS-Palm oil set for biggest weekly gain in over 6 months

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures touched a one-month high on Friday, and were set to post their biggest weekly jump in more than six months, as worries over tightening global edible oil supplies lingered in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 130 ringgit, or 2.07%, to 6,418 ringgit ($1,516.18) a tonne by the midday break, its highest since March 14.

For the week so far, palm is up 8.4%, setting it up for the biggest jump since Oct. 8, 2021. The contract was also on track for a second consecutive weekly jump.

The market is also tracking strength in Dalian, and buying activity as spot month April contract is going off the board, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"May and June contract pushed higher as they were trading at a huge discount," he added.

Limiting gains, however, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 fell 19.3% to 472,181 tonnes from 585,277 tonnes shipped during the same week in March, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Meanwhile, Italian confectionary giant Ferrero will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL after the U.S. customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour.

Among other related oils, soy prices were lifted by concerns that a strike by Argentinian truckers this week may paralyse exports from the world's top shipper of processed soy, although the transport ministry said the truckers have agreed on Thursday night to end the protest.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.1%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.6%.

Oil prices settled higher on Thursday as investors covered short positions ahead of the long weekend and on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

($1 = 4.2330 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

