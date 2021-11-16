VEGOILS-Palm oil rises tracking Dalian prices, strong November exports lift sentiment

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking a rise in Dalian palm and an upturn in export shipments over the Nov. 1-15 period.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 79 ringgit, or 1.66%, to 4,845 ringgit ($1,164.94) a tonne by the midday break.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the first half of November rose between 10% and 29% month-on-month, according to data from three cargo surveyors on Monday.

The large disparity between the cargo surveyors' data is unusual and the market would prefer to look at Nov. 1-20 export data, as well as upcoming production data for guidance, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,769 ringgit to 4,822 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a resistance at 4,998 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1590 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

