VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to two-week high on stronger rivals

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (REUTERS) - Malaysian palm oil futures advanced on Wednesday for a second straight session, hitting a two-week high, tracking a rally in rival edible oils underpinned by weather concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 64 ringgit, or 1.87%, to 3,480 ringgit ($753.41) a metric ton during early trade, its highest since May 30.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release June 1-15 shipment data from Malaysia on Thursday. Exports during June 1-10 had declined between 16.7% and 17.6%, according to Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri data published earlier this week.

* President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by implementing none of the promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 firmed after a 2.8% overnight jump following concerns over crop conditions amid dry weather in the U.S. Midwest. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 3.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday after slowing U.S. inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve would skip a hike later in the day, but uncertainty remained about further rate increases beyond this week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, 3M/3M, YY April

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM April

0630 India WPI Inflation YY May

1200 Brazil Retail Sales YY April

1230 US PPI Machine Manufacturing May

1800 US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee announces its decision on interest

rates followed by statement

-- US Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell

holds a news conference

($1 = 4.6190 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

