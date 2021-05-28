VEGOILS-Palm oil rises over 3% as Chicago soybean prices rally

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3% on Friday, reversing losses incurred in the previous session, as the contract tracked gains in rival soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange surged 3.19% to 4,041 ringgit ($977.74) a tonne by the midday break on Friday.

"Support came from a bullish recovery in CBOT soybean futures and ICE Canola and Euronext rapeseed futures," Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group, told Reuters.

The contract is set to edge 0.3% higher for the week, after losing more than 11% the week earlier.

CBOT soybean futures rallied on Thursday for the first time in eight sessions, lifted by short-covering, technical buying, and spillover support from surging corn prices.

Its soybean oil contract BOc2 was last up 0.65%.

Meanwhile, Dalian's soyoil contract DBYcv1 and palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.13% and 0.92%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil is expected to retest a resistance at 4,010 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,132 ringgit, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1330 ringgit)

phttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hLq6X0

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Devika Syamnath)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.