VEGOILS-Palm oil rises over 2% as early Sept exports strengthen

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Palm oil futures advanced on Monday as investors focused on stronger early September exports, a weaker Ringgit and rising crude prices, with a jump in stocks capping gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 88 ringgit, or 2.45%, to 3,682 ringgit ($817.77) a tonne, its biggest daily rise in a month.

Exports during Sept. 1-10 rose between 9.3% and 25.5% from the same period in August, cargo surveyors said.

A persistently weak Malaysian Ringgit MYR= has also triggered bargain-buying and prompted consumers to replenish inventories, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

Malaysia's end-August inventories climbed 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, its highest in 33 months, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

Production rose 9.7% with peak production season getting underway, while exports fell 1.9%.

MPOB data is a confirmation of building stocks despite relatively strong exports in light of rising competition from top producer Indonesia, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil's discount over competing oils continues to support demand but it is helping ease world soy oil and sun oil prices, forcing palm oil to stay lower to keep its discount intact, Bagani said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.2%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand. O/R

Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.5025 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

