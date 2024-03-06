VEGOILS-Palm oil rises over 1% on supply concerns and demand optimism, tracking rivals higher

Updates midday prices, adds analyst comments

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday amid supply concerns and optimism on palm demand in the near term, while higher rival oil prices also supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 52 ringgit, or 1.3% to 4,038 ringgit ($853.88) a metric ton by midday break.

Global palm oil production declined between January and March this year, with stocks down by 1.2 million tons so far in the current quarter, Thomas Mielke, executive director of Hamburg-based forecaster Oil World, told an industry conference on Wednesday.

The main picture for palm oil still remains bullish in the near term amid supply concerns and lower stocks in the first quarter, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Ramadan, a month-long fasting event that lasts from March to April, could further tighten output, Supramaniam added.

On the demand side, traders are optimistic about palm oil demand during the upcoming Ramadan and Eid-al Fitr, LSEG Commodities Research said in their March monthly outlook update.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.27%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.97%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 increased 0.22%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.08% against the dollar.

Malaysia's biodiesel production could rise to 1.8 million metric tons in 2024 if the government expands its 20% biodiesel mandatory programme to more areas in the country, the Malaysian Biodiesel Association said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the World Trade Organization on Tuesday rejected a Malaysian complaint against aEuropean Union decision that biodiesel made from palm oil should cease to count as a renewable biofuel.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,022 ringgit per ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7290 ringgit)

