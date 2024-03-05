VEGOILS-Palm oil rises over 1% on strength in rival edible oils, weaker ringgit

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking the gains in rival edible oil prices, while a weaker ringgit also supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 49 ringgit, or 1.23% to 4,035 ringgit ($851.27) a metric ton in morning trade.

It had gained 0.33% overnight.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.03%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.68%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 increased 0.07%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.15% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Malaysia's biodiesel production could rise to 1.8 million metric tons in 2024 if the government expands its 20% biodiesel mandatory programme to more areas in the country, the Malaysian Biodiesel Association said on Tuesday.

* The European Union scored a victory at the World Trade Organization on Tuesday as an adjudicating panel rejected a Malaysian complaint against an EU decision that biodiesel made from palm oil should cease to count as a renewable biofuel.

* Palm oil may test resistance at 4,022 ringgit per ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities eased in cautious trading, with Chinese stocks slipping as the lack of big stimulus measures from Beijing disappointed some investors, while gold and bitcoin eased after hitting record highs. MKTS/GLOB

* Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday while bitcoin and gold touched all-time highs as market participants eyed upcoming economic data and central bank actions. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell slightly as concerns about demand growth in China, the world's biggest crude importer, clashed with signs of supply tightness amid output cuts by major producers. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Real GDP QQ, YY SA Q4

0930 UK S&P Global PMI Composite Feb

1500 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

delivers semiannual monetary policy

testimony before the House Financial

Services Committee

1600 Brazil Industrial Output MM, YY Jan

1900 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

($1 = 4.7400 ringgit)

