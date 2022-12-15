VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on stronger rival oils; set for weekly fall

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, supported by stronger rival vegetable oils and crude oil, but the contract was set to post a weekly decline amid soft export data for the Dec. 1-15 period.

Palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 102 ringgit, or 2.62%, to 3,996 ringgit ($903.87) per tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 dropped 1.07%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.58%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.27%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-15 fell between 4% and 9.1% from a month earlier, cargo surveyors reported.

* Indonesia is set to raise mandatory palm based biodieselblending to 35% starting Jan. 1, 2023, as it will allocate 13.15 million kilolitres of palm-based biodiesel for the blending programme next year.

MARKET NEWS

* Global shares slumped on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained and Treasury yields ticked down, after major central banks hiked interest rates in their final policy decisions of the year.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rates hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Mfg PMI Flash SA Dec

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp OP Flash SA Dec

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Flash SA Dec

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Nov

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Nov

0815 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

0830 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

0900 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

0900 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Srv PMIs Dec

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Oct

1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Nov

1445 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Dec

($1 = 4.4210 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

