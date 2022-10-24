VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on stronger rival oils

JAKARTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Tuesday, heading for a second straight session of gains, supported by stronger rival vegetable oils and higher crude oil price.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 10 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,111 ringgit ($867.67) a tonne in early trade. Malaysian markets were closed on Monday.

The contract edged higher on Friday, to post a 7% rise for the week on concerns over storms and a high risk of flooding during the year-end monsoon season, which typically lasts between October and January, that is likely to disrupt harvesting activities and hurt production in the world's second-largest palm producer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dropped 0.71%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc1 were up 0.04%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 still targets a range of 3,958-4,001 ringgit per tonne, as it remains below a resistance at 4,194 ringgit. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday as rapidly progressing U.S. harvest weighed on the market, although strong demand led by top importer China curbed losses. GRA

* Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's losses, as the U.S. dollar eased, while weaker U.S. business activity data lowered expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy. O/R

* U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Oct

0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New Oct

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Oct

1000 UK CBI Business Optimism Q4

1400 US Consumer Confidence Oct ($1 = 4.7380 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

