VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on lower ringgit, Indonesia palm biodiesel plan

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday, supported by a lower ringgit and Indonesia's mandatory biodiesel increase, but the market was set to post a weekly decline as weaker rival oils and soft export data weighed on sentiment.

Palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 16 ringgit, or 0.41%, to 3,910 ringgit ($884.22) per tonne by midday. The contract hits its highest in a week in early trade before easing.

"Palm futures traded marginally higher today attempting to recover the losses from yesterday as the benchmark month switched from February to March 2023 contract. Lower ringgit and tighter crude palm oil export demand outlook following Indonesian biodiesel plan to upgrade to B35 helped to sustain higher prices this morning," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Indonesia is set to raise mandatory palm based biodiesel blending to 35% starting Jan. 1, 2023, as it will allocate 13.15 million kilolitres of palm-based biodiesel for the blending programme next year.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-15 fell between 4% and 9.1% from a month earlier, cargo surveyors reported.

However, weaker palm oil and soyoil in Dalian Commodity Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade pressuring the contract.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 dropped 2.72%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 1.92%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.43%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4220 ringgit)

