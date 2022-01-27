VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on higher energy prices, rival oils

Adds midday prices, comments

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a third session on Thursday, as rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, combined with concern of tight supply, pushed energy prices and vegetable oils higher.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.82% to 5,426 ringgit ($1,291.90) per tonne in by midday break.

The contract rose as much as 2.1% in the morning session, hitting a new record high of 5,442 per tonne.

"Palm prices rose at the back of strength in Dalian olein and soybean oil. Tension rising from Russia and Ukraine pulled crude oil up and in turn pushed edible oil prices higher," a trader said.

Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.64% and its most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.20%. On the Chicago Board of Trade, soyoil prices BOcv1 were down 0.72%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell as investors cashed in profits from the 2% gains in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated an interest rate hike in March, leading to correction in surging energy markets. O/R

Crude oil prices affects palm oil, as it is an option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Fed's signal had also weaker emerging market currencies including Malaysian ringgit, which helped palm prices higher. Weaker ringgit makes palm more attractive for foreign buyers.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,484 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 5,558-5,608 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

