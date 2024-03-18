VEGOILS-Palm oil rises in early trade, tracking Dalian contract

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, taking cues from Dalian's palm oil prices, to regain some of their losses during overnight trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.38% to 4,252 ringgit per metric ton during early trade.

The contract posted a 0.47% gain by the end of Monday's afternoon trade, but reversed direction to lose 1.19% in the overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.29%, heading for its tenth session of gains, while its soyoil contract DBYv1 and soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were little changed.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil at 8% for April and raised its reference price, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-15 were up 8.4% from shipments in February 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services recorded a 3.3% increase in the same period.

* Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,158-4,190 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance at 4,326 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Japanese shares fell on Tuesday along with regional markets, while the yen was steady heading into a pivotal Bank of Japan meeting that could end eight years of negative interest rates and usher in the nation's first policy tightening since 2007. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices climbed about 2% to a four-month high on Monday on lower crude exports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia and signs of stronger demand and economic growth in China and the U.S. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate March

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment March

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions March

1230 US Housing Starts Number Feb

US Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting

on interest rates

