VEGOILS-Palm oil rises from near one-month low on export demand hopes

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, coming off a near-one month low hit in the previous session on optimism over export demand ahead of cargo surveyor data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 35 ringgit, or 0.88%, to 4,017 ringgit ($898.86) during early trade, snapping a three-day loss.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyors are due to release March 1-15 export shipment data later in the day. Exports during March 1-10 surged between 45% and 52%.

* The UK government is planning to eliminate import tariffs on palm oil from Malaysia, the price of joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the talks.

* Oil prices rose as a stronger OPEC outlook on China's demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent U.S. bank failures, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Talks continue to extend a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of a deadline later this week, the United Nations and Turkey said on Tuesday, after Kyiv rejected a Russian push for a reduced 60-day renewal.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil may bounce towards a resistance at 4,089 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilization around a support of 3,994 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking a relief rally on Wall Street and as U.S. inflation data delivered no nasty surprises, reinforcing hopes the Federal Reserve will likely go for a smaller rate hike when it meets next week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY Feb

0200 China Retail sales YY Feb

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area Feb

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Feb

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Feb

1230 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Feb

1230 US Retail Sales MM Feb

($1 = 4.4690 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3YPF7Jo

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.