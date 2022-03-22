VEGOILS-Palm oil rises for third day on stronger crude, rival oils

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures headed for a third straight session of gains on Wednesday, after witnessing their biggest weekly drop since 1986, supported by higher prices of crude and rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.94% to 6,023 ringgit ($1,427.93)a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices turned higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, underlining how tight global supplies are amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow.O/R

* Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's soyoil contract DBYc1 slipped 0.62%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.28%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may rise into a range of 6,104-6,188 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced above a resistance at 5,966 ringgit.TECH/C

* European Union soybean imports in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 9.86 million tonnes by March 20, compared with 10.69 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, data published by the European Commission on Tuesday showed.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities hit three week highs as cash fleeing tumbling bond markets flowed back toward big tech and other beaten-up sectors, while the Ukraine conflict's potential to further hit supplies kept oil and commodity prices high. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK CPI YY Feb

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Feb

1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash March

($1 = 4.2180 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ananthalakshmi.as@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.