VEGOILS-Palm oil rises for second session on Dalian strength

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by strength in Dalian and Chicago vegetable oils and better-than-expected export figures.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49% at 4,293 ringgit ($912.05) per metric ton, as of 0233 GMT.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-20 were seen up between 7.4% and 16.3% from the same period last month, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri said.

* Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.26%, while its soyoil contract DBYcv1 increased 1.53%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.81%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil is poised to break resistance at 4,326 ringgit per metric ton, and rise into 4,378-4,410 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling in the previous session as U.S. crude and gasoline inventory declines supported the market after signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer crimped the outlook for future fuel demand.O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0745 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall March

0815 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

0830 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

0900 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs March

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate March

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx March

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

1400 US Existing Homes Sales Feb

($1 = 4.7070 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@Tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.