VEGOILS-Palm oil rises for second day on strong exports, tight stockpiles

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures advanced for a second session on Tuesday as improving export demand and a slower-than-anticipated rise in inventories lifted sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 10 ringgit, or 0.26%, to 3,930 ringgit ($843.35) a metric ton by the midday break.

Exports from Malaysia during the July 1-10 period rose between 18.7% and 26.1%, data from cargo surveyors Amspec Agri and Intertek Testing Services showed.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of June rose 1.9% to 1.72 million metric tons from the previous month, much smaller than expected, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board data.

"We expect inventory levels to remain flat or increase slightly as production is only expected to grow by high single digits in July, with a marginal month-on-month increase in exports," brokerage UOB KayHian said in a note.

Crude palm oil prices would be in an uptrend due to a slower-than-expected peak production season and current weather risk to palm, soybean and other vegetable oils, UOB KayHian.

The condition of U.S. soybean crops improved over the past week after rains in the parched U.S. crop belt, though they remained the worst in more than a decade and spring wheat conditions worsened, the U.S. government data showed on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 eased after a 4.3% overnight surge. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise to 4,039 ringgit per metric ton, as its uptrend from 3,512 ringgit has resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6600 ringgit)

