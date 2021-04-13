VEGOILS-Palm oil rises for second day on higher soyoil, crude prices

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as they tracked higher prices of competing oils on the Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 40 ringgit, or 1.07%, to 3,776 ringgit ($914.73) a tonne during early trade.

Investors now await April 1-15 export data scheduled to be released by cargo surveyors on Thursday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose, adding to overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. oil inventories declined more than expected and OPEC raised its outlook for oil demand. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,659-3,761 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Global equity markets rose to a fresh record high on Wednesday as bond yields eased after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising wildly. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY March

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

of economic condition

($1 = 4.1280 ringgit)

p1https://tmsnrt.rs/32fAHAF

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.