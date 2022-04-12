VEGOILS-Palm oil rises for fourth day to near three-week peak
KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, lingering near a three-week high, tracking strength in Dalian oils and crude futures.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 64 ringgit, or 1.04%, to 6,243 ringgit ($1,476.76) a tonne during early trade, its highest since March 24.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell 20.7% from the same period in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.
* Oil prices climbed on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end. O/R
* Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.01%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,326 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 6,454-6,548 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher - though Chinese shares remained pressured by COVID-19. MKTS/GLOB
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0300 China Trade Data March
0600 UK CPI YY March
($1 = 4.2275 ringgit)
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.