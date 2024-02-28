News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises for fourth day on stronger rival oils

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

February 28, 2024 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

Update with midday prices, analyst comment

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a fourth straight session on Wednesday, tracking strength in rival vegetable oils, although weak export data limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36% at 3,936 ringgit ($827.06) per metric ton by midday break.

"Sentiments are positive but the gains are small though, reflecting the buying momentum is kind of limited," said Sathia Varqa, senior analyst with Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

Output in February is expected to show a small decline in production against a larger drop in export, Varqa added.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DBYcv1 was up 0.83%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1rose 1.01%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.26%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia's palm oil output this year is expected to rise by 5% year-on-year to 57.6 million tons, while export is expected to stagnate at 32 million to 33 million tons, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Tuesday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the Feb. 1-25 period dropped between 6.3%and14%, cargo surveyors data showed.

Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade, as the prospect of a delayed U.S. rate-cutting cycle offset the boost provided by talk of extensions to production cuts from OPEC+. O/R

Palm oil FCPOc3 may break resistance at 3,938 ringgit per metric ton, and rise into 3,970-3,992 ringgit range. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7590 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/49niH8p

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Eileen Soreng)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.