VEGOILS-Palm oil rises even as June inventory forecast weighs

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday after a two-day slump, although forecast signalling June stockpiles expanding to a four-month high weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 3,883 ringgit ($833.80) a metric ton during early trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysia's palm oil inventories likely stood at 1.86 million metric tons by the end of June, up 10.5% month-on-month to stand at a four-month high amid sluggish exports, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.
* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on July 10.
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dipped 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.8%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,978 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could lead to a gain into a range of 4,039 ringgit to 4,122 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C
MARKET NEWS
* MSCI's global equities index lost ground on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected overseas data and as investors monitored a heating-up of American-Chinese trade tensions while they awaited upcoming U.S. economic data and second-quarter earnings. MKTS/GLOB
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May
0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA May
0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA May
0730 EU HCOB Construction PMI June
0730 Germany HCOB Construction PMI June
0730 France HCOB Construction PMI June
0830 UK All-Sector PMI June
0830 UK S&P Global/CIPS Cons PMI June
0900 EU Retail Sales MM, YY May
1215 US ADP National Employment June
1230 US International Trade May
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1230 US Cont Jobless Clm Weekly
1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June
1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June
1400 US JOLTS Job Openings May
($1 = 4.6570 ringgit)
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))
