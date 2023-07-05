VEGOILS-Palm oil rises even as June inventory forecast weighs

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday after a two-day slump, although forecast signalling June stockpiles expanding to a four-month high weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 3,883 ringgit ($833.80) a metric ton during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories likely stood at 1.86 million metric tons by the end of June, up 10.5% month-on-month to stand at a four-month high amid sluggish exports, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on July 10.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dipped 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.8%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,978 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could lead to a gain into a range of 4,039 ringgit to 4,122 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* MSCI's global equities index lost ground on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected overseas data and as investors monitored a heating-up of American-Chinese trade tensions while they awaited upcoming U.S. economic data and second-quarter earnings. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA May

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA May

0730 EU HCOB Construction PMI June

0730 Germany HCOB Construction PMI June

0730 France HCOB Construction PMI June

0830 UK All-Sector PMI June

0830 UK S&P Global/CIPS Cons PMI June

0900 EU Retail Sales MM, YY May

1215 US ADP National Employment June

1230 US International Trade May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Cont Jobless Clm Weekly

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June

1400 US JOLTS Job Openings May

($1 = 4.6570 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3JKBX4J

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

