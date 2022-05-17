Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises as Indonesian export ban drags on

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Wednesday, on higher exports from the country and a longer-than-expected export ban in Indonesia, although the contract still remained near a five-week low hit in the previous session.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Wednesday, on higher exports from the country and a longer-than-expected export ban in Indonesia, although the contract still remained near a five-week low hit in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 33 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 6,149 ringgit ($1,400.05) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-15 rose 23.9% to 613,649 tonnes from the same week in April, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

* Stronger demand, reflected by firmer palm oil exports, and slower output growth in Malaysia due to a shorter number of working days are keeping the market firm, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note on Tuesday.

* Top producer Indonesia has halted exports of crude and refined palm oil since April 28 and investors had hoped for the policy to be lifted within a few weeks as storage tanks fill up. However, the ruling remains in place until domestic cooking oil prices fall.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support at 5,984 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 5,843 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asia's stockmarkets struggled to carry recent gains into a fourth straight session and the U.S. dollar steadied, as nagging doubts about inflation and the drag from rate rises crept back in to the global growth outlook. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Wage Price Index Q1

0600 UK CPI YY Apr

0900 EU HICP Final Apr

1230 US Housing Starts Number Apr

($1 = 4.3920 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Lo8CLu

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular