VEGOILS-Palm oil rises as Indonesian export ban drags on

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Wednesday, on higher exports from the country and a longer-than-expected export ban in Indonesia, although the contract still remained near a five-week low hit in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 33 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 6,149 ringgit ($1,400.05) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-15 rose 23.9% to 613,649 tonnes from the same week in April, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

* Stronger demand, reflected by firmer palm oil exports, and slower output growth in Malaysia due to a shorter number of working days are keeping the market firm, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note on Tuesday.

* Top producer Indonesia has halted exports of crude and refined palm oil since April 28 and investors had hoped for the policy to be lifted within a few weeks as storage tanks fill up. However, the ruling remains in place until domestic cooking oil prices fall.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support at 5,984 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 5,843 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asia's stockmarkets struggled to carry recent gains into a fourth straight session and the U.S. dollar steadied, as nagging doubts about inflation and the drag from rate rises crept back in to the global growth outlook. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Wage Price Index Q1

0600 UK CPI YY Apr

0900 EU HICP Final Apr

1230 US Housing Starts Number Apr

($1 = 4.3920 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

