VEGOILS-Palm oil rises 5% on stronger soyoil, higher April exports

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 5% on Monday and were on track for their best session in more than 11 months, buoyed by stronger April exports and a rally in rival soyoil amid worries about global edible oils supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 194 ringgit, or 5.02%, to 4,062 ringgit ($990.01) a tonne in early trade, after falling 1.5% last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April rose 10.1% to 1,397,916 tonnes from 1,270,058 tonnes shipped during March, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

* Dry weather in Brazil is affecting yields of the country's second corn plantings, forecaster Safras & Mercado said as it lowered the country's corn crop estimate and exacerbated concerns of global supply.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 2.3%. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may stabilise around a support at 3,855 ringgit per tonne, and rise into a range of 3,967-4,010 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the United States leading a global economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0500 India IHS Markit Mfg PMI Apr

*0600 Germany Retail Sales March

0745 Italy Markit/IHS Mfg PMI Apr

0750 France Markit Mfg PMI Apr

0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Apr

0800 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Final PMI Apr

1330 Canada Markit Mfg PMI SA Apr

1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Final Apr

*1400 U.S. Construction Spending Mar

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Apr

*approximate release time

($1 = 4.1030 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

