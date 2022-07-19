VEGOILS-Palm oil reverses early gains on bearish price outlook

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures erased early gains on Tuesday, hit by subdued price outlook on Indonesia's export levy removal and recession fears, although hopes of improving demand capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 41 ringgit, or 1.04%, to 3,904 ringgit ($876.32) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract fell after a leading analyst Dorab Mistry forecast that prices would likely continue to fall towards 3,000 ringgit a tonne, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

"Although possible buying from India and China, a wide price spread with soy oil, and any adverse weather concerns may help support the market."

The market is also supported by weaker-than-expected palm oil production, which a miller's association pegged to decline by 12% for the first half of July compared to the same period last month, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note on Monday.

Top producer Indonesia has scrapped its export levy for all palm oil products until Aug. 31 and plans to set a crude palm oil reference price every two weeks so that its tax rate can move more in line with market prices.

Malaysia's commodities minister warned that its palm oil exports to China will continue to be affected by global economic challenges and overall imports in the world's second-largest buyer will likely decline.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise to 4,246 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 3,958 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

