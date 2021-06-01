VEGOILS-Palm oil reverses early gains as lockdown fuels demand concerns

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Tuesday tofall for a second straight session, as a two-week lockdown threatened to hurt domestic consumption of the edible oil amid a sluggish export pace in May.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 16 ringgit, or 0.41%, to 3,903 ringgit ($946.41) a tonne by the midday break.

Malaysia starts a two-week nationwide lockdown on Tuesday. Essential manufacturing and service sectors, including the palm oil supply chain, are allowed to operate but the closures of most businesses is likely to affect local consumption of the edible oil.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May rose 1.5% from April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

The export pace has slowed down considerably from the pace in first half of May and now production estimates would be key to guide end-May palm oil inventories, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Market is likely to be more volatile ahead of Malaysia's full May production estimates and previews for Malaysian Palm Oil Board's May supply and demand numbers," Baganisaid.

Malaysia on Monday announced an additional 40 billion ringgit ($9.70 billion) stimulus package.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a support at 3,888 ringgit per tonne and fall towards the next support at 3,738 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

palmhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fAE8cr

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Devika Syamnath)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.