VEGOILS-Palm oil reverses course after sharp recent gains

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed course to trade lower on Friday, as investors booked profits after recent gains and Chicago soyoil prices weakened, although the losses were limited by production issues and strong demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 53 ringgit, or 0.82%, to 6,415 ringgit ($1,462.94) a tonne by midday. It gained as much as 2.58% and has risen 3.64% over the past three days.

"Today's morning session seem to be profit-taking after 4-days (of trading) up, but the underlining strength is still there," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters, referring to output concern due to labour shortage.

Meanwhile, state agency the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) lowered its production outlook on Wednesday for the world's second-largest producer and pegged prices to remain above 6,000 ringgit ($1,367.37) a tonne this year.

Concerns on Malaysia's output rose as Indonesia barred a group of its plantation workers from travelling to Malaysia amid labour shortage in Malaysia's palm plantations.

Demand for Malaysia's biodiesel mandate and overseas demand from India and China also supported the palm oil contract prices, the trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May rose 20.5% to 1,329,186 tonnes from 1,103,093 tonnes shipped during April, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%. Dalian Commodity Exchange was closed on Friday for Dragon Boat Festival holidays.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may break a resistance at 6,577 ringgit per tonne, and rise into a range of 6,682-6,731 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3850 ringgit)

