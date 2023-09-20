News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm oil retreats on weak rival oils, low export volumes

September 20, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Wednesday, tracking weaker rival edible oils and a drop in exports earlier this month.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 12 ringgit, or 0.3% to 3,737 ringgit ($796.46) per metric ton in morning trade.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose by 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.3%.

The contract opened lower in light of weaker Chicago soyoil futures overnight and Zhengzhou rapeseed oil futures, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports from Malaysia for Sept. 1-15 fell 11.8% from a month earlier to 580,893 metric tons, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.

Another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri, said on Friday that Sept. 1-15 exports fell 9.3% from the month before.

The world's second-largest palm oil producer maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, was flat against the dollar after a six-day decline.

A weak ringgit makes palm oil more affordable for buyers holding foreign currency.

Palm oil may climb into a range of 3,795-3,820 ringgit per ton, due to an extension of a bounce from the Sept. 12 low of 3,667 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6920 ringgit)

