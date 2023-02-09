Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil retreats from 1-month high, weaker rivals add pressure

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

February 09, 2023 — 12:21 am EST

Written by Matthew Chye for Reuters ->

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures retreated from a one-month high on Thursday as traders took profits, with pressure also coming from losses in rival edible oils due to higher-than-expected U.S. supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 38 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 3,959 ringgit ($919.63) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm futures are headed marginally lower from profit-booking and positioning ahead of Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due tomorrow, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Malaysia's palm oil exports likely slumped 21.7% to 1.15 million tonnes due to slowing shipments to largest consumers India and China, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The MPOB and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release key supply and demand data on Friday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday reported bigger-than-expected soybean supplies due to weaker domestic demand and lowered its forecast for Argentine soybean harvests.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.28%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.48%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gave up 0.52%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may drop to 3,888 ringgit per tonne, as a flat pattern from the Jan. 25 low of 3,721 ringgit may have completed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3050 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JTfcMZ

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Uttaresh.V)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.