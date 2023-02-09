VEGOILS-Palm oil retreats from 1-month high, weaker rivals add pressure

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures retreated from a one-month high on Thursday as traders took profits, with pressure also coming from losses in rival edible oils due to higher-than-expected U.S. supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 38 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 3,959 ringgit ($919.63) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm futures are headed marginally lower from profit-booking and positioning ahead of Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due tomorrow, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Malaysia's palm oil exports likely slumped 21.7% to 1.15 million tonnes due to slowing shipments to largest consumers India and China, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The MPOB and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release key supply and demand data on Friday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday reported bigger-than-expected soybean supplies due to weaker domestic demand and lowered its forecast for Argentine soybean harvests.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.28%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.48%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gave up 0.52%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may drop to 3,888 ringgit per tonne, as a flat pattern from the Jan. 25 low of 3,721 ringgit may have completed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3050 ringgit)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Uttaresh.V)

