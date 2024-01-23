VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds on warnings of severe rains, Chinese demand

Updates midday prices, adds details and analyst comment

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday on concerns about severe rains disrupting production in two of the world's biggest producers and were further lifted by strong demand from key importer China.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 42 ringgit, or 1.08% to 3,946 ringgit ($834.25) a metric ton at midday.

Production issues in Indonesia and Malaysia due to heavy rains fuelled palm oil futures amid good demand from China, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

The meteorological agencies in the world's biggest producer Indonesia this week issued warnings of severe rains in some of its palm oil producing states, including Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Malaysia has maintained its February export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.13% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

In related oils, Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.24%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 eased after a 2.7% overnight jump.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed as traders weighed a host of conflicting supply and demand worries, with cold weather woes disrupting production in the United States and rising tensions in the Middle East weighing. O/R

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,953 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7300 ringgit)

