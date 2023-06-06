VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds on soyoil strength, rising supply caps gains

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Wednesday, recouping losses from the previous session as it track a surge in rival soyoil prices overnight, but forecasts of growing supply limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.45%, to 3,364 ringgit ($730.99) a tonne during early trade.

The contact had fallen nearly 2% on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of May are expected to rise 6.8% from the month before to 1.6 million tonnes as production swells to its highest so far this year, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

* Indonesia is expecting a severe dry season from the impact of the El Nino weather pattern, threatening harvests and raising the risks of forest fires, the head of its weather agency said on Tuesday.

* India's palm oil imports sank to a 27-month low in May as buyers cancelled expensive cargoes of the edible oil and replaced them with cheaper soyoil and sunflower oil, dealers told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 firmed after a 3.4% overnight jump.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,436 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,493-3,586 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* World shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors mulled whether a recent rally in stocks has legs to run further, while Treasury yields drifted higher as traders pared bets that U.S. rate cuts are on the horizon given sticky price pressures. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY May

0300 China Trade Balance May

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM April

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY April

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY May

0645 France Reserve Assets Total May

1230 US International Trade April

1900 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for

April

($1 = 4.6020 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)

