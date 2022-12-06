Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds on India imports, Indonesia biodiesel plan

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

December 06, 2022 — 05:31 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding from earlier losses, after reports of India's higher palm oil imports and Indonesia's preparation for implementing a higher blend of biodiesel, which contains palm oil-based fuel.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 3.00% to 4,086 ringgit ($930.54) per tonne by the end of the afternoon session, after losing as much as 2.50% earlier in the day.

"After the recent price drop, the market was waiting for supportive news to stabilise the pricing," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that reports from India and Indonesia "lent the support that the market was looking for."

Palm oil imports by India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, jumped 29% in November from a month ago. A steep discount to rivals soyoil and sunoil made buying the tropical oil lucrative for local refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dalian's palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 2.15%, while its most active soyoil contract DBYv1 lost 0.39%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 1.25% after a 4% loss overnight.

($1 = 4.3910 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, and Janane Venkatraman)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.