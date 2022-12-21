VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds from one-week lows on flood-led supply woes

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, after closing at their lowest in a week in the previous session, as concerns over flood-related supply disruptions in the world's second-largest producer lifted prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 71 ringgit, or 1.84%, to 3,940 ringgit ($888.19) a tonne by the midday break.

"Prices are juxtaposed between bullish fundamentals and worsening demand," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

More than 70,000 people have been displaced this week as flooding worsened across several states in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, with heavy rains expected to persist until the year-end.

Exports from Malaysia during Dec 1-20 fell 4.5% from the previous month to 952,592 tonnes as shipments to China stalled, according to data by cargo surveyor ITS.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.8% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose for a third day, after rising 2.2% overnight.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,861-3,945 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4360 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Uttaresh.V)

