News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds but on course for second weekly decline

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

August 03, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a one-month closing low in the previous session, although the contract is headed for a second weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 45 ringgit, or 1.18%, to 3,869 ringgit ($851.27) a metric ton during early trade.

For the week, the contract has declined 3.45% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Investors are looking to estimates ahead of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's supply and demand data due on August 10 to determine price direction.

* The United States would continue to do "whatever is necessary" to ensure Russia can freely export food if there was a revival of a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 up 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Friday, while the dollar pulled back from a one-month peak as investors took stock of a slew of U.S. economic data that showed a resilient labour market ahead of a crucial non-farm payrolls report due later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM June

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA June

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA June

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls July

1230 US Unemployment Rate July

($1 = 4.5450 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.