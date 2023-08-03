VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds but on course for second weekly decline

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a one-month closing low in the previous session, although the contract is headed for a second weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 45 ringgit, or 1.18%, to 3,869 ringgit ($851.27) a metric ton during early trade.

For the week, the contract has declined 3.45% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Investors are looking to estimates ahead of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's supply and demand data due on August 10 to determine price direction.

* The United States would continue to do "whatever is necessary" to ensure Russia can freely export food if there was a revival of a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 up 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Friday, while the dollar pulled back from a one-month peak as investors took stock of a slew of U.S. economic data that showed a resilient labour market ahead of a crucial non-farm payrolls report due later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM June

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA June

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA June

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls July

1230 US Unemployment Rate July

($1 = 4.5450 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

