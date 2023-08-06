VEGOILS-Palm oil range-bound as stocks outlook counters Black Sea woes

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were range-bound on Monday, as traders weighed forecasts of higher inventories against global supply concerns amid an escalation of tension in the Black Sea.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1 ringgit, or 0.03%, to 3,858 ringgit per metric ton during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of July likely rose to a five-month peak as higher production offset an increase in exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

* Investors await data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) scheduled for Thursday.

* Malaysia's 2023 palm oil exports could rise to 16 million metric tons from 15.72 million tons seen a year ago, a senior official with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) told reporters on Friday.

* Russia has military and technical capabilities to eliminate threats to security in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slipped 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may bounce into a resistance zone of 3,919 ringgit to 3,943 ringgit per metric ton, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,839 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report sparked a rally in beaten-down bonds, but new hurdles lay ahead in the shape of U.S. and Chinese inflation figures due later this week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM, YY June

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY July

0645 France Reserve Assets Total July

